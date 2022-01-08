Fresh appeal to locate missing person Daniel Benson

They say they are increasingly concerned for Daniel, last seen in the early hours of Friday morning at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Danial was last seen on CCTV at 2.25am at the hospital walking in the direction of Portadown.

He is described as 5’6 in height and of stocky build. He was wearing a navy jacket with a red collar, black hoodie, black jeans and brown boots.

Daniel Benson

Police say Daniel has links to Newtownabbey, Omagh and Belfast and are asking homeowners in the Craigavon area to please check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles.