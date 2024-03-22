Friends and family flock to St Paul's for the always popular GB display

Family and friends come together for St Paul's annual GB displayFamily and friends come together for St Paul's annual GB display
Friends and family were delighted to see their young girls take to the floor on March 22 and 23 at St Paul’s Parish Church in Lisburn for the annual Girls’ Brigade display.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 16:26 GMT

The babies performed ‘Around the World’, the Explorers enjoyed ‘Elsa's Disney Party’, while the Juniors ‘Spiced up your Life’.

The Associates told everyone all about ‘Hope’.

Awards were presented on the night, with the Baby Cup being jointly won by best GB friends Lyla McCormick and Penny Briggs.

