Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Well-known local ladies, Antoinette (Toni) Hannigan and Caroline Pinion, will put their best foot forward in this year’s Belfast City Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, May 5.

Antoinette is supporting Alzheimer's Society NI, while Caroline is fundraising for Action Cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be Caroline’s first marathon and she is looking forward to the challenge.

​Antoinette (Toni) and Caroline pictured during one of their training walks in preparation for the marathon.

“When Toni asked me if I'd like to take part in the marathon with her, I thought ‘why not? I'll go for it!’

“Whilst I have never taken part in a marathon, I have completed a few 10k/half marathons over the years.

“The training is going well. I walk a lot already, so it's just getting in the longer walks and picking up the pace. A 20-mile walk will be the longest training walk and we'll complete this before the marathon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Doing weights in the gym, pilates and the extra miles I cover at work in Donaghy’s all help as well.”

Speaking about her chosen charity - Action Cancer - Caroline revealed why it was special to her.

“Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. The treatments and services Action Cancer provide are all free, but they rely on donations and fundraising to provide these services.

“I have recently used the skin cancer detection service both virtual and face-to-face, a service I didn’t realise they offered. It provided me with knowledge of sun awareness and treatment options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If I can raise some vital funds it will be worth the 26.2 miles. I've a target of £500 at present but I'd love to raise a lot more.

“The money I raise will also be helping the Action Cancer Banbridge Group, so they can bring services like the ‘Big Bus’ to the town for the benefit of local people.

“Donaghy’s have kindly let me leave my collection buckets in the shop to help with my fundraising and I also have a Justgiving page www.justgiving.com/page/caroline-pinion-1709149369150.“I want to thank everyone for their support, so far. I'm really looking forward to competing in my first marathon, helping Action Cancer and crossing the finish line with my friend Toni.”

Antoinette is no stranger to long-distance challenges - Belfast City Marathon 2024 will be her 9th marathon!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Because she’s celebrating a special birthday this year, the Dromore Road woman wanted to mark the milestone.

“I decided to do one more marathon and try to raise much-needed funds for Alzheimer’s.

“This is my 9th marathon. I have done a few in Belfast, a few in Dublin and Newry city marathon. I keep saying never again!

“My training schedule involves a long walk at the weekend, a few shorter walks during the week and a bit of other cardio exercise, which includes a circuit class and a cycle during the week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Alzheimer’s Society is a cause that is particularly meaningful to Antoinette.

“My mother (Jean Scappaticci) was diagnosed with the illness at the age of 58; it was truly heartbreaking, and she passed away at 66.

“My mother-in-law and father-in-law also had it, it can be such a cruel disease - stealing the person you knew away from you.”

She added: “I am grateful for all the donations. I would really like to raise £500 and people have been so generous to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would like to thank everyone that has supported me so far - it is much appreciated.

“Anyone wishing to donate can do so via my Justgiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/toni-hannigan-1709495195150?utm_term=gm3gd8rN2.”

Antoinette said it will be a “great feeling” to cross the finish line with Caroline beside her.

“To get under the six hours would be great, but I’ll just have to see how the legs hold out on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s usually a good buzz around the route and it's great to see all the supporters that come out along the way.”

For the Banbridge woman, her main focus is helping in the fight against dementia: “I would love it if they could find a cure, or something to slow dementia down. It just seems to be creeping into younger people now.

“It means so much to be taking part in the marathon and helping the charity. I know my loved ones will be looking over me on the day.”