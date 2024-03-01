Friends of Ballycastle Museum recognised for valuable contribution to local heritage
The special reception was held to show Council’s appreciation for their continued support and contribution to local heritage. The museum is home to a significant collection of items which explore the history of the area, including the beautiful Taise Banner, created for the first Feis na nGleann (Glens Feis) in 1904, the remarkable Irish Home Industries collection, an extensive art collection and fascinating local archaeology.
Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “By supporting Council’s Museum Services and extending the museum’s opening hours beyond the summer, they have made Ballycastle’s heritage more accessible to all.
“With the support of a grant from the National Lottery heritage Fund, there are big plans ahead to restore, extend and refurbish Ballycastle Museum. We look forward to working alongside the Friends of Ballycastle Museum well into the future. Their local knowledge and expertise cannot be understated.”
On behalf of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum, Brian Molloy said: "We all enjoy having the opportunity to share our passion for our local history with the people we meet through the museum and often learn new things from our visitors.
“We are also thrilled to have been awarded Heritage Lottery Funding for the restoration and extension of the museum and are looking forward to working with
Council’s Museum Services to maximise this opportunity, not only to enhance the museum but also to help with the regeneration of the Castle Street area of
Ballycastle."