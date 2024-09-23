That fateful Saturday morning, two days before Aaron's 20th birthday, he left his family home in Portstewart early to go to work before, later in the morning, clocking off to play a football match for Portstewart Reserves. Tragically, he never made it home.

In an era where the local youth golf scene boasted the likes of Michael Hoey and Graeme McDowell, Aaron, playing in the same Ulster team, was right up there and achieved many accolades. The highlight of his young career was being crowned the Boys’ U18 champion at the Daily Mail World Golf Championships in Lake Nona, Florida - after beating top level UK competition to qualify.

Such was the impact of Aaron's loss on those closest to him, that, to this day, his friends still celebrate his life every year by getting together and playing a small, unofficial golf competition.

Saturday, September 21, 2024, saw Aaron's friends commemorate his 25th anniversary at the Old Course in Portstewart. Twelve players turned out to take part with Clare Harley-Eccles winning the loosely-titled 'Lundy Memorial' with a total of 41 points.

“We all look forward to our annual golf outing, as it gives us a chance to remember a dear friend and also catch up with mates who we may not see as often as we used to,” said Fergal Mullan, a close friend of Aaron’s.

“The golf may not be to the standard that Aaron played at, but the main thing is that we get together and enjoy each other’s company and tell a few old stories.”

Former Portstewart Football Club manager and Irish League legend, Frankie Moffatt, also paid a warm tribute to Aaron, saying: "Every year that passes reminds me that a young man never got to live his life and deliver to his full potential.

"That opportunity was denied to Aaron by a cruel twist of fate yet everyone involved with PFC at that time remembers Aaron with great fondness. He was obviously a fantastic golfer, but he was also a talented footballer.

"He was the kind of guy you wanted in your team. He was a born winner, a great team-mate and gave his all in every game he played. Even more than all of this, he was a tremendous young man. What more could you ask for? Rest easy Aaron. Once a Seahawk!"

Saturday, September 21, 2024, saw Aaron's friends commemorate his 25th anniversary at the Old Course in Portstewart. Twelve players turned out to take part with Clare Harley/Eccles winning the loosely-titled 'Lundy Memorial' with a total of 41 points. Photo: PEARSE MCLAUGHLIN

