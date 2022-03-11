Friends walking the walk for Air Ambulance NI

The couples, who are made up of husbands and their wives, include; Judy and Jimmy King, Jenny and Gary Donald and, Oonagh and Willie Chesney.

The group of friends, who all come from a farming background, got together during lockdown to start walking in a bid to get fit and healthy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willie Chesney from the group explained: “Us three dads decided it was time to improve our fitness and walking seemed the best starting point, challenged by our wives we’ll see who is fittest first! Doing the marathon walk in support of AANI has given us all a great focus and hopefully we will raise funds that will be so useful to AANI to help them with the fabulous work they do”

Oonagh Chesney (centre) and friends Judy King and Jenny Donald

Oonagh Chesney, is also a member of the Agribusiness Group at Air Ambulance NI, a group established during lockdown to help support the promotion of the air ambulance charity within the rural community.

Oonagh said, “Walking is a great way to clear away the stresses of everyday life and we would really like to encourage as many as possible to take up the challenge and enter the marathon walk – its only eight miles. Unfortunately we never know when someone near to us may need the services of AANI so let’s all try and raise some very valuable funds. “

On the day, Oonagh will also be joined by fellow AANI agribusiness group members, Martyn Blair and Barclay Bell. They are encouraging others from the agricultural sector to change the wellies for walking shoes on Sunday, May 1and join them for a walk, a chat and hopefully raise some funds for a great cause. Registration costs £40 and interested participants can sign up here www.belfastcitymarathon.com/events/8-mile-walk. Final entry deadline is midnight on April 8. If you would like to support these great friends, you can donate through www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaniagribusinessgroup