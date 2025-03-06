First Castlerock Scout group is set to shoot for the stars after being named as a finalist in the Resonate Testing Space Challenge.

Based in Newry, Resonate Testing has been involved in a number of high-profile space projects in recent times including the launch vehicle for the James Webb Space Telescope, Ariane 6 and Vega-C. It is also a member of the UK Space Trade Association and the Catapult Centre at Harwell.

Officially launched last year during World Space Week, in conjunction with Scouts NI and Scouting Ireland, the challenge was established to promote an interest in space technology and STEM related subjects and required entrants to design their own satellites.

In a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style event hosted in February, 15 entries from across Ireland had the opportunity to present their ideas to Tom Mallon, Managing Director at Resonate Testing and Rita Malosti, Key Account and Bid Manager at Mbyronics – seven teams were announced as finalists.

The Castlerock Scout team, named Search and Rescue MK2, is now tasked with building their satellite, and will travel to Resonate Testing’s facility on March 23, where it will undergo vibration testing.

“At Resonate Testing, we are committed to fostering innovation and inspiring the next generation of engineers and scientists,” commented Tom Mallon, Managing Director at Resonate Testing.

“The Space Challenge has been a great opportunity for Scout groups from across Ireland to engage in hands-on STEM learning, from the initial design phase to the actual building and testing of their satellites.

“The creativity, technical thinking and teamwork displayed by the Scout groups was outstanding and we’re looking forward to welcoming the finalists to our facility in a few weeks’ time where they’ll be able to put their ideas to the test and learn more about the conditions that real-life satellites would have to endure in space.

“A big thank you to Rita from Mbryonics, which is an amazing high-tech space company based in Galway, who was able to support the judging process. Well done to everyone who took part and good luck to all the finalists.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Bell, Chief Volunteer with Scouts NI added: “We were delighted to partner with Resonate Testing on this exciting project. This challenge aligns perfectly with our ‘Skills for Life’ strategy, providing a unique opportunity for our young people to develop valuable skills in STEM, teamwork, and problem solving.

"It not only helps them build confidence and resilience but also ignites their curiosity about space and engineering, inspiring the next generation of innovators and leaders.”

For the final on March 23, Scout groups will be supplied with a Meccano-style construction kit by Resonate Testing and will be required to design and assemble a structure which they believe would survive an actual launch into space.

Good luck to 1st Castlerock Scouts – shoot for the stars!