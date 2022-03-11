Fuel costs: NI’s most expensive and cheapest petrol and diesel prices

The body carries out a weekly price check of fuel in 27 areas right across Northern Ireland and with prices soaring, all motorists are keen to find the best deals around.

The latest breakdown shows that those filling up with diesel in Craigavon were paying the highest average price, at 186.9p per litre.

The lowest average diesel price was found in Newtownabbey at 153.9p.

Fuel costs are soaring across Northern Ireland.

When it comes to petrol prices, the highest average price in Northern Ireland is currently in Omagh where motorists could expect to fork out 164.1p per litre.

The lowest average price, meanwhile, is in Limavady at 150.9p.

The Consumer Council figures show how fuel prices have risen in just a few days. Last week’s highest average diesel price was 154.6p per litre in Magherafelt while the highest average petrol price was 149.9p in Downpatrick.

How to save money on fuel

The Consumer Council has provided the following tips for motorists eager to keep their fuel costs as low as possible:

* Keep your tyres inflated - reduce the drag

* Declutter your car - Less weight means less fuel

* Don’t fill your car up – fuel is heavy

* Brake and accelerate less – they burn fuel