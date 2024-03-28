Full steam ahead for Portrush Raft Race 2024 - and entries are now open!
The event will take place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May, in aid of RNLI Portrush, and lots of work has been going on behind the scenes to get ready for the big event.
Portrush Yacht Club have launched an Eventbrite for all rafters to apply and have reduced the entry fee this year too!
Karl Simmonds, General Manager at Portrush Yacht Club, said: “We are working hard with RNLI representatives and our own team to make sure we are all set to go and are very excited about this new event for our club. We are looking forward to seeing all the great rafts and enjoying the usual craic that Raft Race brings to the town.
"We made a conscious decision to reduce the entry fee this year we very are aware of rising costs in other areas, and we really want to make the entry fee affordable so that we can encourage people to get their rafts ready to come to Portrush.”
Beni McAllister, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush RNLI, added: “We are ready to go for end of May and we are very excited about adding this event to our RNLI 200 th celebrations.
"We have a lot of local sponsors coming on board and we are excited to work with the community to make Raft Race 2024 a locally run event and we thank them all for their support.”
Entries are now open, and information and applications are now live on https://RNLIPORTRUSHRAFT-RACE2024.event-brite.co.uk