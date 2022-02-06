Fully Funded Skills Academies are now open

Specially delivered for those with learning difficulties including dyslexia, dyspraxia, hidden disabilities and neurodiverse conditions, the fully funded programme is open to applicants in the County Antrim area, aged 16 years old and over. Participants will achieve accredited Level 1 and Level 2 qualifications and will be supported through their study with expenses, a completion bonus and support into employment.

Pauline Fitzsimons, Director of Operations at NOW Group said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver this programme which provides specially designed academies delivering accredited training which helps our participants to prepare for independence and the world of work. Most importantly we fully support them through their training, with a focus on individual needs and provide the knowledge they require to identify their unique career path, find the job they want and keep it. Our work is about social inclusion and leads to the people we work with having better health, better education and a brighter future. In 2021, NOW Group supported 1,500 people with all levels of learning difficulty and learning disability and we are hoping to go above and beyond that in 2022.”