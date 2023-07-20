Fun and entertainment during Town Centre Saturdays across Mid Ulster this summer

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, activities will take place across the five town centres of Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt and Maghera from 12noon to 3pm over August and September.
Dungannon town centre kicks things off on Saturday August 5, followed by Coalisland on Saturday August 12, Cookstown on Saturday August 19, Magherafelt on Saturday September 2 and finally Maghera on Saturday September 9.
A range of free family-friendly entertainment will take place across the five towns, including: face painting, walkabout characters, live music, caricaturists, food demonstrations, Exploris NI Pop Up Aquarium, and much more.
Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is delighted the Council is able to give back to its shoppers by providing these free, fun Town Centre Saturdays. “No one needs reminded about how tough things are at present with the cost of living crisis and rising inflation rates being a great cause of stress and worry for many families in the district. We appreciate the loyalty and support of our residents and shoppers and how they have rallied around our local businesses even during the most difficult of times.
“These free, fun-filled Town Centre Saturdays are our way of giving back to our residents and shoppers and show our gratitude for their unwavering support. With such an impressive programme of entertainment taking place at each location, our town centres will truly be brought to life, enhancing the shopper experience, and creating a fantastic atmosphere for all.”