Fun and entertainment during Town Centre Saturdays across Mid Ulster this summer

Residents and shoppers in Mid Ulster will be able to enjoy a variety of fun and entertainment while they shop during Town Centre Saturdays this summer.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, activities will take place across the five town centres of Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt and Maghera from 12noon to 3pm over August and September.

Dungannon town centre kicks things off on Saturday August 5, followed by Coalisland on Saturday August 12, Cookstown on Saturday August 19, Magherafelt on Saturday September 2 and finally Maghera on Saturday September 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A range of free family-friendly entertainment will take place across the five towns, including: face painting, walkabout characters, live music, caricaturists, food demonstrations, Exploris NI Pop Up Aquarium, and much more.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is looking forward to the fun Town Centre Saturdays taking place in the district’s five town centres throughout august and September. Credit: Mid Ulster Council

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is delighted the Council is able to give back to its shoppers by providing these free, fun Town Centre Saturdays. “No one needs reminded about how tough things are at present with the cost of living crisis and rising inflation rates being a great cause of stress and worry for many families in the district. We appreciate the loyalty and support of our residents and shoppers and how they have rallied around our local businesses even during the most difficult of times.