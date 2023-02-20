Fun and laughter was the 'order of the day' for the members of Dungannon Ladies' Probus Club , when President Mary Ferris introduced the well known guest speaker, Fred faulkner from Cookstown.

Mary said she wasn't quite sure how to introduce Fred, as he was a 'multi faceted' person – a farmer who did drama , television and radio and was a supporter of vintage tractors and lots more besides!

Introducing his 'Talk' by speaking Swahili, Fred quickly got the attention of his audience! Fred then went on to speak of his time spent in Kenya with his wife and two daughters ,as well as his two brothers, who had gone to Africa a few years before him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Showing many interesting and colourful slides to support his equally colourful and interesting 'stories', Fred spoke of his encounters with a variety of wild animals and Tribes people, both through his home and business life.

President Mary Ferris welcomes Wednesday’s Guest Speaker, Fred Faulkner

Following his recollections of life in Africa, Fred told a couple of good Jokes and then showed the Ladies a variety of Artefacts which he has amassed over his lifetime and held a 'guessing game' as to the uses of some of the more unusual items on display.

Rae Gallagher proposed a vote of thanks to Fred before chairing a short business meeting,when she welcomed two new members, Vivienne Quinn and Valerie Richardson and wished them a long and happy association with the Probus Club. The next meeting will be held in the Rugby Club on Wednesday March 3 at 10 45 am.

Advertisement

Advertisement