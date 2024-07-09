Fun day/fundraiser to celebrate 35 years of Ratheane Care Home
Ratheane Care Home in Coleraine is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
To mark the day, the Mountsandel Road care home is having a fun day/fundraiser on Saturday, July 20, from 11am – 4pm.
There will be music, magic, games, ice cream, fancy dress, raffle, cake sale and long service awards – all raising funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
There will also be stalls, a car wash, giant garden games and a visit from Ballymoney Museum – and much, much more!
All welcome to attend this special anniversary event.