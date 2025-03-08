Fun-filled photos as Lurgan children enjoy dressing up on World Book Day

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Mar 2025, 16:14 BST
Children throughout Lurgan enjoyed all the fun of World Book Day 2025 by dressing up as characters from their favourite books.

We asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up for the occasion and we were delighted with the response – thanks to everyone who shared these fun-filled pictures.

"My first World Book Day".

1. World Book Day

"My first World Book Day". Photo: Nicole McCall

Zara and Ellie dressed as Anna from Frozen.

2. World Book Day

Zara and Ellie dressed as Anna from Frozen. Photo: Tricia Gilliland

All dressed up as Anne of Green Gables.

3. World Book Day

All dressed up as Anne of Green Gables. Photo: Zoe Smyth

Sarah as Joan Of Arc.

4. World Book Day

Sarah as Joan Of Arc. Photo: Gemma Angela

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice