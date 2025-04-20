Fun-filled pictures as children enjoy Easter arts and crafts at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre

Photographer Tony Hendron took these pictures when he dropped by to see what was going on.
1. Easter arts and crafts
Laura Noble of Funky Face Painting completes another masterpiece on Myla Stewart (5) as mum, Nicola and little sister, Emily look on. LM17-206. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Easter arts and crafts
Ashleigh Toman and children, Jax (3) and Georgia Kane (5) enjoying the Easter arts and crafts day. LM17-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Easter arts and crafts
Roisin Reid and daughter Rose (4) having fun at the Easter arts and crafts day. LM17-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Easter arts and crafts
Kayleigh Harney and son, Teddy Love (5) pictured at the Easter arts and crafts day. LM17-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
