Fun-filled pictures as children enjoy Easter arts and crafts at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Apr 2025, 08:26 BST
Families enjoyed a special Easter arts and crafts event at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre on Saturday.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these pictures when he dropped by to see what was going on.

Laura Noble of Funky Face Painting completes another masterpiece on Myla Stewart (5) as mum, Nicola and little sister, Emily look on. LM17-206.

1. Easter arts and crafts

Laura Noble of Funky Face Painting completes another masterpiece on Myla Stewart (5) as mum, Nicola and little sister, Emily look on. LM17-206. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Ashleigh Toman and children, Jax (3) and Georgia Kane (5) enjoying the Easter arts and crafts day. LM17-207.

2. Easter arts and crafts

Ashleigh Toman and children, Jax (3) and Georgia Kane (5) enjoying the Easter arts and crafts day. LM17-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Roisin Reid and daughter Rose (4) having fun at the Easter arts and crafts day. LM17-200.

3. Easter arts and crafts

Roisin Reid and daughter Rose (4) having fun at the Easter arts and crafts day. LM17-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Kayleigh Harney and son, Teddy Love (5) pictured at the Easter arts and crafts day. LM17-201.

4. Easter arts and crafts

Kayleigh Harney and son, Teddy Love (5) pictured at the Easter arts and crafts day. LM17-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice