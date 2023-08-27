Register
Ellie McGarry and Orla McHenry try some dulse and yellow man from the Dessert Bar in Ballycastle, a family business that has been procuring dulse and making yellow man for generations.Ellie McGarry and Orla McHenry try some dulse and yellow man from the Dessert Bar in Ballycastle, a family business that has been procuring dulse and making yellow man for generations.
Fun-filled pictures in Ballycastle ahead of the Ould Lammas Fair

Crowd descended on Ballycastle for a jam-packed weekend of activities ahead of the traditional Ould Lammas Fair days on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

Events such as the heavy horse show, horse races on the beach, fairground rides, live music, entertainment and stalls selling all kinds of fantastic foods and gifts as well, of course, as old favourites such as dulse and yellowman, got everyone into the festival mood.

Here are some pictures from the events on Saturday.

Shae Butler starts early in life at the ould Lammas Fair Heavy Horse Show.

1. Holding on tight

Shae Butler starts early in life at the ould Lammas Fair Heavy Horse Show. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Steven Callaghan tries some dulse and yellow man from the Dessert Bar in Ballycastle.

2. Dulse and yellow man for the mayor

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Steven Callaghan tries some dulse and yellow man from the Dessert Bar in Ballycastle. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Taking part in the Lammas Fair beach horse racing organised by the RDA and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

3. On the run

Taking part in the Lammas Fair beach horse racing organised by the RDA and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Hugh McCaughan pictured at the Lammas Fair horse parade in Ballycastle on Saturday.

4. Horses on parade

Hugh McCaughan pictured at the Lammas Fair horse parade in Ballycastle on Saturday. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

