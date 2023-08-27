Fun-filled pictures in Ballycastle ahead of the Ould Lammas Fair
Crowd descended on Ballycastle for a jam-packed weekend of activities ahead of the traditional Ould Lammas Fair days on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.
By Valerie Martin
Events such as the heavy horse show, horse races on the beach, fairground rides, live music, entertainment and stalls selling all kinds of fantastic foods and gifts as well, of course, as old favourites such as dulse and yellowman, got everyone into the festival mood.
Here are some pictures from the events on Saturday.
