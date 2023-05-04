Fun, friendship and lots of food at annual Armoy WI fork supper
Armoy Women’s Institute recently held their annual fork supper and it was a roaring success!
By Una Culkin
Published 4th May 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:09 BST
Anne and Katie welcomed everyone wholeheartedly, before the committee provided a two course, 5-star rated ‘all you can eat buffet’.
Afterwards the audience was entertained by some members of Kilraughts YFC who performed their one act play. This was followed by a performance from Armoy WI’s award-winning choir led by the talented Margaret Gillan.
Ruth Ramsey proposed a vote of thanks on behalf of everyone.
