Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
37 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
18 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
20 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike

Fun, friendship and lots of food at annual Armoy WI fork supper

Armoy Women’s Institute recently held their annual fork supper and it was a roaring success!

By Una Culkin
Published 4th May 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:09 BST

Anne and Katie welcomed everyone wholeheartedly, before the committee provided a two course, 5-star rated ‘all you can eat buffet’.

Afterwards the audience was entertained by some members of Kilraughts YFC who performed their one act play. This was followed by a performance from Armoy WI’s award-winning choir led by the talented Margaret Gillan.

Ruth Ramsey proposed a vote of thanks on behalf of everyone.

Armoy WI fork supper

1. Community

Armoy WI fork supper Photo: s

Armoy WI fork supper

2. Community

Armoy WI fork supper Photo: s

Armoy WI fork supper

3. Community

Armoy WI fork supper Photo: s

Page 1 of 1