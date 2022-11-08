The local authority has approved grants to 71 organisations under the Senior Citizens Christmas Festivity Fund at a total cost of £34,283, for a variety of activities such as Christmas lunches,

parties, outings, hampers and tea dances.

A further £7,949 is to be shared between 11 groups as part of the Christmas Celebration Events Fund, which will be used towards festive switch ons.

The council is supporting Christmas events across the borough.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “With the ongoing cost of living crisis, the council believes it is important to the quality of life and emotional wellbeing of our residents that Christmas celebration events should continue as normal.

Advertisement