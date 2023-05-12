Community organisations across Antrim and Newtownabbey are being asked to share their ideas for projects that revitalise overlooked rural and urban spaces and build pride in communities.

The Small Grants Scheme, managed by Live Here Love Here, is open for applications until May 31, and invites local community and voluntary groups,

schools and third-level education organisations to request between £500 and £3,000 to regenerate a local greenspace for greater community health and wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Funded by 10 local councils, NI Housing Executive and supported by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, the aim of the initiative is to maximise the potential of green and public places to deliver solutions to Northern Ireland’s crises in waste and pollution, nature loss and climate change.

Community-based organisations are being asked to share their ideas for projects that revitalise overlooked rural and urban spaces and build pride in communities.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross has expressed his enthusiasm for the Small Grant Scheme.

Ald Ross said: “This is a golden opportunity for local community groups, clubs and schools to spruce up their local spaces. The funds could be used for

gardening tools, or for resources to transform underused spaces that will be more attractive for the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To promote the scheme further, Love Here Live Here is hosting a Grants Roadshow on

Friday, May 19, from 10am at Antrim Castle Gardens and I would encourage people who are interested to come along and find out more.”

Live Here Love Here Manager Helen Tomb added: “The Small Grants Scheme is a great opportunity for people to step up and help both their community and the environment, and to show a bit more kindness to the disused locations that are closest to home.

“We would love to see a flurry of new projects get off the ground this year and add to the many fantastic grassroots schemes that we have supported to date through this seed grant fund.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022, the Smalls Grants Scheme funded 89 organisations to support community food growing schemes, the developments of communal places for people and wildlife, and endeavours that tackle litter and dog fouling.

Guidance on how to submit a proposal for the land-improvement scheme will be provided via webinar and in-person sessions, with further information available on Live Here Love Here’s social-media platforms.