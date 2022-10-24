Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership with Waterford City and County Council, will use the funding to initiate innovative projects in Portglenone and Glenarm and Portlaw and Dunmore East in Waterford.

The award from the Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme was announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin recently.

Almost £4m has been allocated to 15 lead local authorities in Ireland, working in partnership with nine council’s in Northern Ireland to develop collaborative cross-border investment projects over the next 12 months.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin with Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government, Darragh O’Brien; Richie Walsh and Dónal Ó Murchadha of Waterford City and County Council and Patricia Brennan and John McVeigh of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The scheme, which is funded by the Shared Island Fund and managed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, enables local authorities to progress feasibility and development work on new joint investment projects, which deliver local and regional development goals.

The Mid and East Antrim project - concentrating on the communities of Portglenone and Glenarm - will specifically look at the regeneration of the Eglinton Yard and Barn in Glenarm and the marina in Portglenone.

Feasibility assessments will evaluate the regeneration of these sites for tourism, recreational, enterprise and cultural purposes.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “I am delighted this significant funding has been secured and we look forward to working with our local authority colleagues in Waterford City and County Council.

"This initiative not only supports greater understanding, increased cooperation and shared commitment between the two areas but also acts to leverage further North-South cooperation, local authority linkages and, indeed, more funding opportunities.”