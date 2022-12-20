Seven community groups across Antrim and Newtownabbey have received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

In total, 139 groups from across Northern Ireland will get a share of the £6.8million allocation.

The financial input is being used to bring isolated people together in warm spaces, to support people struggling with the rising cost of living, and to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people.

FitMoms and Kids in Glengormley will be using a £104,024 grant to expand their fitness and wellbeing services for women and families in Newtownabbey.

Over three years the project will provide respite and fitness for mothers, while their children - many of whom have additional needs - will be cared for and take part in play activities.

The project will also improve mental health through yoga, mindfulness and access to a qualified counsellor.

FitMoms and Kids has also been awarded a £10,000 grant to expand their usual mums and kids activities to include ‘Dads and Lads’ sessions. The project will include buying equipment and heaters to make the building more welcoming in the winter months.

A Safe Space to be Me has been awarded a £199,946 grant to develop and expand their Crumlin hub which has become a vital space in the community for people to come together to access services, reduce isolation and improve their wellbeing.

The project will also continue to run their foodbank, community larder and Nurture Café which provides freshly cooked meals paid through an honesty box. This allows people impacted by the rising cost of living to access a hot meal in a friendly environment while reducing loneliness.

Ulster Woodturning in Templepatrick are using a £10,000 grant to run demonstrations and meetings so they can gain new members and help more people reconnect and reduce isolation.

Randalstown Community Playgroup has been awarded a £9,000 grant to buy new play equipment and educational resources. This will improve activities for promoting language, learning and development.

The Bytes Project is using a £10,000 grant to set up a youth hub in the centre of Glengormley. The hub, which has been designed by young people, will create a safe space for young people to attend training and social activities to increase confidence and develop skills.

Rehability in Antrim has been awarded a £10,000 grant to run wellbeing activities for their members, including relaxation classes, massage treatments, fitness classes.

The project will help members to improve their mental health, relax and stay fit following the pandemic.

Also receiving funding is AdaptNI CIC in Newtownabbey. They are using a £6,000 grant to provide employment support to people in Northern Ireland who are deaf, have hearing loss and/or tinnitus. Support includes help looking for work or training, translating job descriptions, interview practice and support completing application forms.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities. This winter is difficult for many but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to make connections and feel less isolated.

“We’re supporting groups to deal with the rising costs that are challenging their services and working flexibly to ensure that National Lottery funding is continuing to reach people who need support.”

