Funding boost helps charity stretch its wings by expanding premises

The funding, together with the group’s own fundraising efforts, will be used to transform a derelict outbuilding into a family wellbeing centre with counselling and complementary therapy suites; a training room; kitchen and a communal space.

Via Wings purchased the former public house in 2018 and have been working hard ever since to renovate and refurbish it as a hub for supporting families and individuals ‘from a crisis to full potential’, whilst empowering them to tackle the root causes of poverty and its effects.

Gail Redmond from Via Wings said: “This new space will be another big step forward for Via Wings and will really enhance the services we’re able to provide.

Edward Kearney (Whitemountain Programme); Gail Redmond (Via Wings); Richard Rogers (Groundwork)

“As everyone knows issues arising from poverty are getting worse and there is a growing need for mental health and wellbeing support.

“We hope to have the new centre up and running before Christmas and think it will really complement our existing social supermarket, foodbank, training and cafe facilities.

“Once again we’d like to thank the Whitemountain Programme for their continued support, it’s much appreciated.”

Richard Rogers from Groundwork Northern Ireland added: “This is the third grant we’ve awarded to Via Wings through the Whitemountain Programme and we’re delighted to be able to support this latest expansion to their services.

“We’ve long recognised the vital work they do to support those in need within Dromore and surrounding areas and are excited to see this new facility take shape.”