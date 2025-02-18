A funding application by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a project at the former St Patrick’s Barracks site in Ballymena has been rejected, councillors have been told.

The Environment and Economy Committee meeting was informed behind closed doors last month that the council’s funding bid to Peaceplus, a European Union funding programme, was unsuccessful.

The planned development includes a 130-metre pedestrian and cycle bridge crossing the River Braid to the Ecos Nature Park, civic events space, sensory garden and clock tower, mobility hub including a Changing Places disability toilet facility and cycle parking which were proposed as part of the St Patrick’s Regeneration Community Connections project.

The proposal is earmarked for land off Demesne Avenue, extending north-east across the river, approximately 145 metres to the west of the Ecos hub.

A design and access statement submitted with an application to the council’s planning department last June said that the majority of the site comprises the former St Patrick’s Barracks, which was closed by the Ministry of Defence in 2007, before being transferred to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

It noted: “The proposed development will bring major benefits to Ballymena by regenerating the former barracks site transforming it into an attractive space for everyone to enjoy.”

At the committee meeting, minutes said that Jonathan McGrandle, acting director of development, “undertook to provide an overview on all projects planned and funding available for St Patrick’s Barracks.

“In response to a query, he advised that due to cost implications, there was no reserve application which could have been used in place of the unsuccessful funding application.”

Meanwhile, Radius Housing has been granted planning permission to construct 135 new houses on the site and approval has been given for the redevelopment of the Farm Lodge campus of Northern Regional College.

In October, 2023, the council said it was “developing proposals” for three new buildings at the former St Patrick’s Barracks site – the i4C Innovation and Cleantech Centre; a leisure, health and well-being centre and an office building.

More recently, the council has been tendering for an architect-led design team “to develop options to assist in determining the preferred scale and location for grade A office accommodation in Ballymena”.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter