Funding request approved to help combat loneliness across Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster District Council’s development committee has recommended a financial contribution is made to an organisation that aims to combat loneliness throughout the district.

By Adam Morton, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:49 BST

At a recent meeting of the committee, members were told of a request from the Mid Ulster Loneliness Network for £3,000 that will, it is anticipated, help fund the communications/PR of the network and show case events to mark its second birthday.

The event will also see the launch of the first Mid Ulster age-friendly strategy and action plan.

A report on the matter explains the network works with statutory, voluntary and community sectors to raise awareness of loneliness, share best practice and learning on ways to address and prevent loneliness and promote positive mental wellbeing.

'Chatty' cafes and benches can help to combat loneliness.'Chatty' cafes and benches can help to combat loneliness.
It is hoped the website and the show case event will help the council drive the age-friendly agenda and progress towards a society for all generations to age well within Mid Ulster as well as: raise awareness about loneliness and social isolation; keep connected; help reduce the stigma and risk of loneliness by talking and discussing loneliness openly; share information about relevant opportunities for people to engage and promote key initiatives within Mid Ulster including chatty benches and chatty cafes.

Council’s assistant director of health, leisure and wellbeing, Kieran Gordon advised that in September 2021, members of the environment committee approved in principle the potential for recurring funding to go towards the loneliness network to allow for future planning and preparations.

Mr Gordon also told members the contribution could be “accommodated as part of current allowances” and officers have made the recommendation to grant approval for the contribution of £3,000 for this incoming year.

Council’s chair, Councillor Cora Corry said she was “very happy” to propose the recommendation and said both Age Friendly and the Mid Ulster Loneliness Network are doing fantastic work.

Councillor Cora Corry.Councillor Cora Corry.
“We know the district has an ageing population so it is great to be getting prepared for that and doing all we can to help and support out older people and community in Mid Ulster,” said Cllr Corry.

The committee’s chair, Councillor Kyle Black seconded the proposal and asked if other Council areas in both the Northern and Southern trusts make similar contributions.

Mr Gordon said he was “not entirely sure” but would find out and get back to Cllr Black.

With the chamber in support of Cllr Corry’s proposal, the Cllr Black brought the debate on the matter to a close by the battle to tackle loneliness as a “very worthwhile project”.

