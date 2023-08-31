Funding to provide festive cheer for Newtownabbey's senior residents
The funding programme, which is opening on Monday (September 4), provides constituted groups with up to £500 for seniors’ events being held over the festive period (Friday, November 17 to Monday, December 25).
This may include the provision of Christmas dinners, tea dances or Christmas celebration events.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper said: “The Seniors’ Christmas Events Grant Fund is a wonderful opportunity for our organisations to come together and create memorable moments for our seniors at Christmas time.
“We encourage local community and voluntary groups to embrace this opportunity and apply for funding support to arrange Christmas events that will foster the community spirit across the borough.”
To apply for the grant, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/grants from September 4 at noon. The grant will close at 4pm on September 21.