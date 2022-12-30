Fundraiser for family of victims of Boxing Day crash climbs to over £22,000

The GoFundMe page was organised by Casey Jude Campbell, a friend of Shannon Rogers who, along with her four children, was injured in the two-vehicle collision on the Dungannon Road.
Casey Jade Campbell initially set a target of £1,000 to assist the family with funeral costs and “anything Shannon may need.”
Writing on the page, the Coalisland woman said: “Our community is devastated to hear of the loss of Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy.
"Shannon Duffy Rogers, a childhood friend of ours, has lost her mother and husband at the age of 26 and is left with four children who are now in the Royal Hospital receiving treatment.
“We felt that raising money to help with funeral costs or just to help Shannon in anyway is the least we can do.
“As a community and people we feel helpless so anything we can do, I think we should."
Mr Rogers was buried today following Requiem Mass in St Malachy's Church, Drummullan, and a funeral for Mrs Duffy will be held in Dungannon tomorrow.
In a moving tribute read to mouners at the church service his wife, Shannon, wrote in a letter: “To my dear husband, you were my everything, my best friend, my soulmate.
“You had the best brown eyes, gentle hands and the kindest heart.”
The third victim of Monday's crash, named locally as Jennifer Elizabeth Acheson, from Cookstown, will also be buried on Saturday.