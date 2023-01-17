Register
Fundraiser for Tyrone Boxing Day crash family nears £32,000

A fundraising campaign launched set up to help with funeral costs for the family of Patrick Rogers (26) and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy (52) who died in a Boxing crash near Cookstown, has now raised almost £32,000.

By Stanley Campbell
43 minutes ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 11:15am

The GoFundMe page was organised by a friend of Shannon Rogers who, along with her four children, was injured in the two-vehicle collision on Dungannon Road.

A target of £1,000 was set to assist the family with funeral costs and “anything Shannon may need.”

Writing on the page, the organiser said: “Our community is devastated to hear of the loss of Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy.

Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy who died in the Boxing Day crash near Cookstown.

"Shannon Duffy Rogers, a childhood friend of ours, has lost her mother and husband at the age of 26 and is left with four children.

“We felt that raising money to help with funeral costs or just to help Shannon in anyway is the least we can do.”

The third victim of the crash was Jennifer Elizabeth Acheson from Cookstown.

