The family of a Carrickfergus firefighter who was diagnosed with cancer have thanked the local community for their support as they continue to raise funds for life-extending treatment.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Alexander said their world has been turned “upside down” after her husband Dougie learned he had stage four oesophageal cancer, known as adenocarcinoma, in June this year.

“Anyone who knows Dougie knows that he is an incredibly kind, caring and hardworking man who would do anything for his family and is the most amazing dad to our 10 year old son,” Julie said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Away from work and family, Dougie has always had a real passion for motorbikes - nothing makes him happier than being out on the road. He has spent years serving in the Fire Service, protecting others and putting his community first. Now, its Dougie who needs help.”

The family of Carrickfergus man Dougie Alexander are fundraising towards life-extending treatment after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Photo: Julie Alexander

The NHS is giving Dougie chemotherapy alongside a targeted drug called Trastuzumab - the best they can offer for his type of cancer.

However, because his tumour is HER2 positive and PD-L1 positive, Dougie could also benefit from an extra treatment: an immunotherapy drug called Pembrolizumab.

"This drug can help the immune system fight the cancer and has been shown to give people precious extra months with their loved ones,” Julie added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dougie and his family. Photo: Julie Alexander

“Sadly, Pembrolizumab is not funded on the NHS for Dougie's condition. The only way to access this is by paying privately at a cost of around £100,000 over two years - far more than we can manage alone.

"That is why we are reaching out. Every penny raised will go directly towards Dougie's treatment, giving him the best chance of spending more quality time with our son and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Your kindness and support mean the world to Dougie, our son and all of us who love him.”

To make a donation towards the GoFundMe appeal, click here.

Expressing her gratitude to those who have supported the appeal this far, Julie added: “Everyone that has donated or helped in any way, we would like to thank them as we couldn't do this without the help and support of our community. It's been amazing; we truly have been blown away by people's generosity.”