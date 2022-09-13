Funds raised in memory of Maggie Black will aid future air rescues

A range of clubs and societies have held activities to bring the community together and raise funds for Air Ambulancee NI in memory of Maggie who died in December 2021, aged five.

Over two days of the Air Ambulance service have been funded with the combined efforts of the groups, raising a total of £12,085. The events included a coffee weekend in Glenarm, a five mile hill walk to the lakes in Carnlough completed by 95 people, a donation from North Antrim Coast Lions Club, and donations from North Antrim GAA and Co. Antrim Fleadh (Portglenone).

Sheenagh Black said: “Our family is so touched that the community has supported Air Ambulance NI and our family by keeping Maggie’s memory alive. It’s lovely to know that the funds raised will help another family who is facing the worst situation by bringing the medical team direct to the scene as quickly as possible.”

Representatives from the community who raised £12,085 in memory of Maggie Black for Air Ambulance NI

Kerry Anderson, from Air Ambulance NI said: “I was delighted to be able to meet some of the groups in Glenarm recently and hear about their efforts. It’s inspiring that so many people from all backgrounds chose to do the things they love to generously raise funds. The ladies from the village committee in Glenarm lost count of how many customers they serviced coffee and cake to over the weekend and whilst it rained on Wullie’s walkers they all completed the 5-mile challenge. No one expects to need the air ambulance service but if everyone can do a little to remember it, the service will continue to be there to look after people across Northern Ireland. As well as the speed of the helicopter, ambulance crews bring the skills and expertise of a hospital to the scene of an emergency, performing complex procedures and medical interventions that can help save a life.”

Throughout September, the charity is encouraging the public to become a member of its Club AANI or Junior Club AANI. In return for an annual subscription or monthly direct debit members receive regular communications and are invited to a members’ BBQ each year. Members fund two days of the service each month and can sign up at www.airambulanceni.org

The County Antrim Fleadh (Portglenone) who donated £300 to Air Ambulance NI in memory of Maggie Black fund

Representatives from Wullie's Walk who raised £3585 in memory of Maggie Black for AANI

North Antrim GAA donated £900 in memory of Maggie Black in aid of Air Ambulance NI