The PSNI confirmed on Friday that Mr Moffett, aged 38, had died after a fall from a moving vehicle on Coolmillish Road near Markethill on 12 July.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, stated: “Officers responded to a report of a man who had sustained serious injuries following the incident on Coolmillish Road just after 4.30pm.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended and the man was conveyed to hospital. Subsequently, 38-year-old Aaron Moffett from Portadown, passed away in hospital on Friday 1st August.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we appeal to anyone with phone/ dash cam footage, or information which might assist, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1461 of 12/07/25.”

A talented soccer player, he was highly respected across many footballing circles and had been attending the 12th July Parades in Markethill before the tragic incident.

A family notice said: “Aaron Samuel Moffett 1st August 2025 went to sleep one last time surrounded by his loving family, late of Armagh Road, Portadown.”

He was the ‘darling’ husband of Lindsey, ‘devoted’ son of John and Florence, ‘loving’ brother of Hannah, ‘dear’ son-in-law of Philip and Jennifer, ‘cherished’ brother-in-law of Ashley, Chris and Vicky and also ‘incredibly loved’ uncle of Bodhi, Sonny, Carson and Arthur.

The family home is ‘strictly private’. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2pm in Knocknamuckley Parish Church followed by a private committal.

Donations for the benefit of REVIVE and N.I. Air Ambulance via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate 02838338888.

A much loved member of Dollingstown FC, Mr Moffett was its secretary and formerly a captain of the team for 13 years. Dollingstown FC said: “It is with total sadness that we announce the passing of Aaron Moffett. Words simply will never do him justice. Moff was simply Mr Dollingstown, loved by all.

"13 years as captain of the club, winning countless trophies along the way, he then took up the job of secretary where he played a vital role in the running and progress of the club ever since.

"He was respected and admired by clubs all over the island. We thank each and every one of you for the messages and phone calls of support. A total gentleman who we will never forget.

"We ask for you to keep Lindsey, John, Florence and the whole family circle in your thoughts and prayers. May you rest in peace skipper.”

Portadown BBOB FC said: “It is with a heavy heart, that we have heard the sad news of Aaron Moffett passing away. It’s hard to find the right words to express the deep sorrow that will be felt throughout the club.

"Aaron touched so many lives and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

"Please keep Aaron’s wife Lindsey, his parents John & Florence, sister Hannah and rest of his family and loved ones in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

"Aaron will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned this evening that Aaron Moffett has passed away. Since the accident on 12th July, many prayers have been offered on Aaron’s behalf. We express our sincere sympathy to the Moffett family and his friends at this time.”

Glenavon FC said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Aaron Moffett. “Moff” captained our neighbours Dollingstown FC with distinction for over a decade. We remember with fondness Aaron playing against Glenavon on several occasions. Our thoughts are with the Moffett and Robinson families during their time of loss. We also extend our condolences to the wider Dollingstown FC family.”

Loughgall FC said: “It is with great sadness that we have heard the news that former player Aaron Moffett has passed away following an accident on 12th July, Aaron battled hard right to the very end.

"Our sincere condolences to Aaron’s wife Lindsey, his parents John & Florence and the rest of the Moffett and Robinson family circle at this incredibly difficult time.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Dollingstown Football Club who Aaron served with incredible distinction over the past couple of decades.”

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Aaron Moffett this evening. Since the accident on 12th July, countless prayers have been said on Aaron’s behalf.

"He was a man who made a profound impact on so many across so many walks of life. We are holding the entire Moffett, Robinson and Wright families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this time. No words can adequately describe the deep sorrow we all feel at this difficult time.”

Portadown Royal Black District Chapter No.5 said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned this evening that Sir Knight & Brother Aaron Moffett of Portadown District has passed away. Following an accident on 12th July, many prayers have been offered on Aaron’s behalf. We express our sincere sympathy to the Moffett family and his friends at this time.”

Tandragee District LOL No 4 said: “The officers and members of Tandragee District wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Bro Aaron Moffett of Portadown District who sadly passed away.

"Aaron has been in our thoughts and prayers ever since we learned of the accident on 12th July. We continue to keep the Moffett family and his friends in our prayers at this most difficult time.”

