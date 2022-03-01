Krazy Kenny, who was aged just 61-years-old, was found dead at his home on Sunday night.

Since his niece Ashley Gregg announced the news on Monday, there has been an outpouring of grief and shock across the community.

Ashley said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to say that my uncle, The legend ‘Krazy Kenny’ has passed away suddenly. Gregg family home is strictly private and will have funeral details later on today. It’s not goodbye, it’s just see you later. Love you ‘Krazy Kenny OBE’.

DJ Krazy Kenny was well known across Co Armagh and beyond for his unique style and entertainment.

Krazy Kenny, who was known for his amazing cars, including a Blues Brothers car, was a top DJ with his Betty Boop Roadshow and the go-to guy for major events in the area for decades.

He also was in the band Crafty Jacks which were legendary in the 1980s.

His kindness showed no bounds and he regularly took no fees for charity gigs and helped publicise and raise money for countless charities locally.

Mr Gregg is the son of Robert and Emma and brother of Lorraine, Roy, Davy, Trevor, Heather, Thelma, Leslie and Andrew as well as a much loved Uncle.

The house is strictly private.

Kenny’s funeral service will be held on Monday at 2pm in St. Columba’s Parish Church followed by a private committal.

The family has asked for family floers only with donations for the benefit of MacMillan Cancer Support via www.MilneFuneralServices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to MacMillan Cancer Support c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Sagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

Tributes to Kenny came from near and far.

Portadown Football Club Official said: “We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Kenny Gregg AKA ‘Krazy Kenny’.

“Known for his discos, flamboyant style and larger-than-life personality Kenny was always front and centre of the celebrations and music at events and open top bus parades to celebrate our title and cup wins in the 90s.”

St Marks Silver Band said: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Kenny Gregg affectionately known as Krazy Kenny. Kenny really enjoyed being part of the band and always did his best playing Bass drum, side drum or Cymbals. He was a lovely man and a character. Deepest condolences to the Gregg family circle. RIP Kenny.”

Wendy Brown of Tandragee 100 Road Races Group said Krazy Kenny was a long time member and did a lot of work come up to and during and after races. “He organised a lot of the road signs for the ride outs during the year when they were racing and also organised charity collections and discos in to raise money in support of the bikers and families who lost their lives over the years.

“He did a load of different things and the Tandragee 100 was one of his many passions over the many years that he followed the bikes.”

Portadown Defenders Auld Boys Flute Band said: “The committee and members of PDAB are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Kenny Gregg. (Krazy Kenny). Kenny was a loyal member and well respected member of the band he will be sorely missed.

“Can we pass on our deepest sympathy to Kennys family and friends at this very sad time.”

Cranfield Bay Holiday Park said: “Shocked and saddened to hear that our dear friend ‘Dj Krazy Kenny’ has passed away .. what a kind hearted man he was, he brought so much joy to peoples lives. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with his family.”

Lámh Dhearg CLG said: “It is with deep regret to inform you that close friend and popular entertainer and DJ, Krazy Kenny has sadly passed away. Kenny first performed in the club at our Centenary Fun day in 2003 and the rest is history.

“On that day Kenny met and performed with Bukey. They went onto to forge a very strong, dynamic and close relationship in entertaining at many club events.

“Kenny was one of natures true gentlemen. He was caring and flamboyant personality along with his colourful or themed outfits enhanced many memorable fun events in the club at Christmas, summer schemes, Halloween and St Patrick’s day etc.

“Even though he was from Portadown Kenny adopted the club as “his club”. He loved entertaining and performing in the club and always spun the discs well above the time frame.

“He was always impressed by the family atmosphere in the club and very appreciative of the warm reception he received. He always advocated the club was his favourite gig venue and got a great buzz as how the children and parents always positively danced away. Our prayers and thoughts are with Kenny and his family and may Kenny rest in peace. The best way to continue Kenny’s legacy is to continue on having family fun filled events.”

Nantuckets Portadown said: “You lived by the beat of your own drum. Portadown has lost one of life’s last great characters. His positive energy rubbed off on soo many others. If negativity was a poison.. Kenny was the cure. There is only one “Krazy Kenny”. Thoughts and sympathies to the whole family.”

Hannahstown Community Centre said: “The Hannahstown Community Association regret to inform you that close friend and DJ, Krazy Kenny has sadly psssed away.

“Kenny was a popular resident DJ and entertainer at our community festival for many years .

“He was a pleasure to work with and a gentleman . Kenny was a character with a jovial personality who proudly invested great energy and talent into entertaining the children and adults at the festival. He will be sadly missed at our festivals. We convey our deepest sympathies to his family and may Kenny rest in peace.”

