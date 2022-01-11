Funeral arrangements for young Co Armagh footballer Jamie Hoye are announced

Jamie, who died suddenly at home on Sunday, is the son of Jason and Anne-Marie Hoye from Lurgan.

His funeral will take place from his Northwood home to St Peter’s Church for Reqiuem Mass on Friday.

A former pupil of St Paul’s Junior High School in Lurgan, Jamie was a talented footballer who played for Oxford Sunnyside FC.

Jamie Hoye from Lurgan.

Desribed as a ‘big character’ with a ‘cheeky smile’, Jamie was a popular young man in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas.

Jamie showed great talent on the football field as a youngster and won several awards while at school.

His family have close ties to the Glasgow Lurgan Celtic Supporters Club and Jamie was a huge fan of Glasgow Celtic FC.

A family death notice today (Tuesday) said Jamie died suddenly at home on January 9.

Jamie Hoye NILM4114-401

The son of Jason and Anne-Marie, Jamie is also a much loved brother of Emer and loving uncle to Noah.

His funeral will be on Friday at 9.45am from his late residence to St Peter’s Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass.

Interment will take place afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Jamie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter’s Church webcam.

However the family has asked that there will be no flowers but instead donations in lieu if desired to PIPS c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directiors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tel (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.

Leading the tributes to Jamie was his own team, Oxford Sunnyside FC

Writing on Facebook, they said: “We at Oxford Sunnyside have been shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden passing of our former player, Jamie Hoye.

“Jamie played for both underage level and seniors during his time at the club, and was managed by his father Jason at underage.

“We pass our sincere condolences to his father Jason, his family, friends and all who knew him. R.I.P. Jamie”

Craigavon City Football Club said: “All at Craigavon City would like to send our deepest condolences to Oxford Sunnyside Fc, the family and the friends of Young Jamie Hoye who sadly passed away yesterday.

“Jamie was a fierce competitor on the pitch and an absolute gentleman off it. May he R.I.P and may everyone around him find the strength to get through the terrible time.”

Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club Lurgan No.1 said: “The committee, staff and members of the Glasgow Celtic supporters club Lurgan No.1 would like to pass our our sincere condolences to the Seeley and Hoye families on the loss of their dear son Jamie. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.” ❤

St.Pauls GFC Lurgan said: “The Committee and members of Naomh Pól CLG An Lorgain deeply regret the death of our former player Jamie beloved son of Jason and Anne-Marie, loving brother of Emer and loving uncle of Noah.