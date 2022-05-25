The funeral for Mr Nelson, a father of a little girl, will take place on Friday.

Described as a great character who enjoyed football and snooker, Mr Nelson was described as a ‘legend’ and ‘one of the best’.

Mr Nelson, orginally from Aghagallon, had been living in Markville, Bleary, Co Down.

Requiem Mass for Gary will be celebrated on Friday at 2pm in St Paul’s Church, Lurgan with burial afterward in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Aghagallon.

He is the beloved son of Malachy and Fiona, loving stepson of Eamon and a dearly loved father of Éireann, cherished brother of Shauneen, Emma, Jamie, Matthew, and Shannon.

A family notice said he will be sadly missed by his parents, daughter, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, Roisin, and entire family circle.

No flowers please with donations in lieu if desired to, PIPS Charity c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. T: 02838 324404

