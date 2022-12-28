Register
Funeral details for Cookstown crash victim Patrick Rogers released

Funeral arrangements for one of the victims of the Boxing Day two-vehicle crash near Cookstown have been released.

By Stanley Campbell
18 minutes ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 4:18pm
Patrick Rogers.
Twenty-six-year-old Patrick Rogers will repose at his parents home 27 Drapersfield Road, Cookstown, until his funeral on Friday.

According to an online notice at Funeral Times, Requiem Mass will be held in St Joseph and St Malachys Drummullan at 12pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr Rogers' mother-in-law Mary Duffy (52), from Dungannon, also died in the tragedy along with an 80-year-old woman.

The collision occurred on the Dungannon Road shortly before 3.30pm on December 26.

Mr Rogers was the driver of a red Nissan X-Trail, with Mrs Duffy, 52, his wife and four children also in the vehicle.

His wife and children are being treated for injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, in hospital.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch.

