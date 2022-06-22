Mrs Noone (77) was found dead at her home in Ratheen Avenue by police on Sunday.

Her son Barry has been charged with murder.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Noone’s funeral will be held in Cookstown on Friday.

Church Steeple and Cross

A funeral notice reads that Mrs Una Noone (nee McOsker) died suddenly on June 19, 2022.

She is the beloved mum of Tracey and Barry, cherished Nanny of Tiarnan and mother in law of Graham Cox (London)

She is the daughter of the late Hugh and Agnes and sister of Patsy, Dympna (McAleer), Marie (Bradley), Kevin, Brian, Bridget (Dempsey), Charlie and the late Vincent (R.I.P).

Una’s remains are reposing at Niall A Loughran funeral directors from 6pm -9pm on Wednesday (strictly private to family only) and Thursday from 5pm to 8pm (for family and close friends).

Funeral from there on Friday 24th at 11:40am going to Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Forthill Cemetery.

It stated: “Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, son, grandson, son in-law, sisters, brothers, sister in-laws, brothers in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and the wider family circle. Donations in lieu if desired directly to Macmillan Cancer Care.”

-