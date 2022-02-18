Mr Matthews, an avid rugby and cricket fan, died suddenly in Blackrock Clinic on Tuesday.

A former rugby player, Davy was aged 60-years-old.

The funeral for David James (Davy) Matthews will be from his home at Lisnasure Road, Donaghcloney on Sunday February 20 at 1.30pm for Service at Donaghcloney Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

David (Davy) Matthews.

He is mourned by his wife Pamela, sons Brett and Ben, brothers Brian and Raymond and wider family circle.

The family have asked for family flowers only. Donations if desired may be made for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Portadown Rugby Football Club said: “It’s with great sadness that we report on the passing of out dear friend Davy Matthews. Known to all as “Davy Matt” or just “Matt” he truly was a larger than life character.

“Davy moved to the club from Lurgan in the 1980’s to play U20’s but soon became a fixture in the 1st XV forming a formidable 2nd row partnership with Ernie Ligget, both playing well into the mid 1990’s.

“He was a ferocious and uncompromising tight forward who’s no nonsense attitude on the pitch endeared him to his teammates and supporters alike.

“Davy could be very persuasive and would often be first to placate over exuberant members of the opposition and many young players would tell how Davy put the arm around them to guide them safely through their early careers.

“Off the field, there was the big laugh, the smile and the eyes filled with mischief that we all loved and remember so well.

“There are just too many stories to tell, the matches, the tours, the craic and the everlasting friendships.

“Those who enjoyed the pleasure of his company will no doubt recant the stories and the memories made together in the days and weeks to come.

“Our thoughts are with Pamela, the boys, his brothers and the rest of the family at this difficult time.”

Donacloney Mill Cricket Club said: “DonacloneyMill CC has been saddened to hear of the sudden death of our friend and member Davy Matthews.

“Davy was a keen supporter of the club and enjoyed many an afternoon watching the club’s matches at all levels.

“Our sincere condolences to his family at this sad time especially, to his brother Raymie and nephew Ryan.”

Pollock Park Sport said: “We are absolutely devastated to learn of the sudden passing or former Lurgan Rugby Player and friend Davy Matthews.

“Davy was an absolute gentleman and those who played with him many years ago have very fond memories.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Davy’s wife Pamela, his two sons and also with his brothers and former Lurgan players Raymie, Brian and their families.”

Spirit of 2014 Glenavon Supporters Club said: “Davy absolutely adored ‘The Spirit’ and #GlenavonFC but nothing took more love and pride than what he had for his family. An absolute gentleman. He will be sorely missed.

“We will endeavour to keep Davy’s ‘Spirit’ alive for as long as we stand ourselves within the terraces and offer our full support to Raymie and the entire family at this sad time.”

