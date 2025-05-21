Details for inspirational coach and personal trainer, Geoff Gates, who tragically died, have been announced by his family.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff, a weight loss mentor, life coach and personal trainer who had thousands of followers world wide, tragically passed away on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old inspired thousands via his online blogs and inspirational advice, including celebrity chef Michael Deane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a few weeks ago he gave an online hint that he may be publishing a book entitled ‘Limitless’ described as a ‘lifestyle overhaul to rebuild your body, rewire your mind, rise from rock bottom and become a force of nature’.

Geoff Gates, from Lurgan, Co Armagh, who passed away suddenly on May 20 at his home.

Geoff’s brother, Andrew, said his family are in shock after his sudden death. He described his brother as ‘good hearted’

He grew up in Queen’s Walk, Lurgan attending Kings Park Primary School and Lurgan Junior High School before going to the Southern Regional College.

Andrew said Geoff didn’t really like school however he did very well for himself nevertheless describing his brother as ‘intelligent’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He recalled how Geoff started training him when he returned home from Australia. “I was like a guinea pig, he was trying different training methods,” he said. “That’s how I started into my fitness journey.”

He said to many he was very inspirational and motivational. Geoff was a ‘cheeky chappy’ who was the ‘life and soul of the party’.

"He helped a lot of people – hundreds of people. He was good-hearted and very chaotic. He was a good soul," said Andrew.

"He was very selfless towards a lot of people. He did a lot of good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He revealed that Geoff tried a lot of new ideas though out his life including setting up a restaurant The Green Lemon which was a healthy eating venue.

Geoff went to Thailand and had a dream of teaching kite-surfing. “But he can’t swim. He would have taken all these chances," revealed Andrew.

Many years ago he was big into music and was a DJ in Columbia. He also went to a music school in Guilford, Surrey to learn production.

Geoff also lived in Australia and worked on a fishing trawler for a while and also lived in the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a kind-hearted soul and a good listener,” said Andrew adding that sadly he ‘struggled internally for a long time’.

In an online death notice it was revealed that Geoff Gates died suddenly at his home on May 20 this year. He is the beloved son of Christine and Robert and dear brother of Andrew.

A Funeral Service will be held in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Monday 26th May at 11am followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family and friends are welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Sunday between 6pm & 8pm. House strictly private.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family has asked for family flowers only and donations if desired may be made for PIPS c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert street Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

"Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing mum, dad and brother.

"Stay Tuned - I Age Like Vengeance In A Leather Jacket.”

Many people took to social media to express their shock and sadness at Geoff’s sudden passing. One person said: “Very very sad and a very nice guy.”

Another said: “That’s sad. Geoff was such a good dude. Always up a positive spin on life.”