53-year-old Andrew Agnew who sadly died in hospital following a collision on the Frosses Road in Dunloy on Monday, August 26. Photo: PSNI

The funeral details have been released for 53-year-old motorcyclist Andrew Agnew from Ballymoney who died following a collision on Monday, August 26.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Motorcyclist 53-year-old Andrew Agnew sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision, which occurred at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road at around 8.20pm.”

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A death notice in Funeral Times said that Mr Agnew died suddenly ‘as the result of an accident’.

It also describes him as the ‘beloved son of Norma and the late Alex. Dear brother of Shauna, Geordie and the late Ray. Loving father of Cassandra, Jade, Gary and Ryan and partner of Wendy. Dear grandfather and uncle.’

His funeral service will take place in his mother’s home in Ballymena at 11.30am on Friday (August 30) followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery.