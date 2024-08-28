Funeral details released of Ballymoney motorcyclist who died following Frosses collision
PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Motorcyclist 53-year-old Andrew Agnew sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision, which occurred at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road at around 8.20pm.”
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage.
A death notice in Funeral Times said that Mr Agnew died suddenly ‘as the result of an accident’.
It also describes him as the ‘beloved son of Norma and the late Alex. Dear brother of Shauna, Geordie and the late Ray. Loving father of Cassandra, Jade, Gary and Ryan and partner of Wendy. Dear grandfather and uncle.’
His funeral service will take place in his mother’s home in Ballymena at 11.30am on Friday (August 30) followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery.