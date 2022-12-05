The funeral takes place today of the 50-year-old Maghera man who died when his car was in collision with a tractor on the outskirts of the town.

Eddie Deighan, a father of one, from Craigavole Terrace, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the Moneysharvan Road on Thursday afternoon.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while police and the emergency services attended.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Craigavole, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie Deighan who died after his car was in collision with a tractor near Maghera.

In social media tributes, Mr Deighan was described by friends as "an absolute gentleman” and “a happy go lucky character.”

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dash-cam, to get in touch with them at the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 1356 of 01/12/22. You can also submit a report online by visiting the PSNI website.