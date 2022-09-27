Understood to be the first event of its kind to be held in the province, it will focus on the importance of end of life planning and provide a platform to start a conversation on all aspects of death and dying.

Organisers, Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership will hold the Funeral Festival on Tuesday, October 6, in Leighinmohr House Hotel.

The exhibitors will include local Funeral Directors, Florists, Music, and Solicitors alongside end of life care providers including The Northern Ireland Hospice. In

Funeral Festival to be held in Ballymena

addition to this, they will also showcase alternatives to traditional funerals including Humanist Ceremonies.

Sarah McLaughlin, Executive Director of Health Programme, said: “ This event will help break down the taboo around the subject of death and dying. Many of the older people that we support at MEAAP, want to talk about their plans but sometimes it can be a delicate conversation to start with family. We cannot stress how important it is to make plans. By making plans for your death, you are taking the pressure off your loved ones who are often left to make those difficult decisions whilst in the depths of grief.

Advertisement

“These plans can include how you would like to be cared for at the end and what you would like your funeral to look like, giving a person full control on their life until the very end.”

MEAAP also plan to launch their new book ‘Mars Bar & Apple Sandwiches and Other Stories” at The Funeral Festival. This book has been funded by The

Executive Office, through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme. The book will showcase a selection of stories from local

people highlighting the variety of traditions and customs in present in 21st Century Northern Ireland around funerals.

Jenny Marshall Executive Director of Community Programmes at MEAAP, said: “COVID has had a real impact on how funerals here are carried out and we believe that it is important to capture and recognise the wide variety of traditions and cultures that surround death here in Northern Ireland. This book reminds us, that no matter what culture or background we come from, or how different our beliefs, we will all be equal in death.”