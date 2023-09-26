Funeral for Bundoran tragedy victim Ronan Wilson (9) to be held on Thursday

The funeral of the young Tyrone boy killed in an alleged hit and run collision in Bundoran on Saturday night will take place on Thursday.

Nine-year-old Ronan Wilson from Dunamore Road, Cookstown, will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Dunamore, at 12 noon.

A death notice on Funeral Times describes him as the ‘loving son of Emma and Dean’ and the ‘precious brother of Calum and Amy’.

Ronan was a popular member of Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA club which has been providing support for his teammates since the tragedy.

Flowers and soft toys left on Atlantic Way in Bundoran town in tribute to Ronan Wilson from Kildress in Co Tyrone, who was killed in a hit-and-run. The nine-year-old killed had been visiting the Donegal town of Bundoran when he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening. Credit: PA

There has been an outpouring of grief in the local community following Ronan's death.

Local SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said: “The whole community in Kildress and across Tyrone is broken hearted today. The Wilsons are a well-known local family and this tragedy has shocked us all.

“My thoughts are with Ronan’s family and friends as they come to terms with this devastating news.

"I know everyone in Kildress and further afield will be thinking of them and will rally around them in the days ahead.

“I would appeal firstly to the driver to come forward to the Gardaí. Do the right thing by this family and by our community. I would also ask anyone with dash cam footage in the Atlantic Way area at around 9.20pm to bring it to the Gardaí as soon as possible.”

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy extended his ‘deepest sympathies’ to the Wilson family.

"The entire community is absolutely heartbroken. No family should have to endure such tragedy. RIP,” Mr Molloy said in a Tweet.