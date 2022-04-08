Funeral for Portadown student Lee Usher to be held this weekend

Lee is described in a family notice as the cherished son of Jill and Laurence, stepdad Paul, dearest brother of Ben, his wife Caroline, brother of Lauren, her husband Alex and the dearest grandson of Granny May.

His funeral service will be held on Sunday (April 10) at 2pm in Portadown Baptist Church, Thomas Street with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, will go to Cancer Research NI and can be made via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or by cheque, made payable to Cancer Research NI, c/o Milne funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

Lee Usher

Lee was a Food Business Management Degree student at Loughry Campus.

CAFRE commented: “Lee will be sadly missed by everyone at Loughry.

“Our condolences go to Lee’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Police have appealed for help from the public with their inquiries into the collision involving Lee, who was a pedestrian, and a vehicle recovery lorry.

The tragedy took place in the Tullywiggan Road area around 3.45pm on Wednesday.