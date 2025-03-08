Funeral for schoolgirl (11) killed in road tragedy in Castledawson to take place on Sunday

The funeral of the 11 year-old schoolgirl who was tragically killed after being struck by a car after getting off a bus at Castledawson is due to take place on Sunday.

Caitlin Rose McMullan, from Broagh Road in the village, was a first year pupil at St Pius X College in Magherafelt.

She died on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car at Hillhead Road.

Her funeral procession is due to leave her home at Broagh Road on Sunday, March 9, at 1.30pm for 2.30pm Mass in Church of St Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

According to a death notice on McCusker Bros Funeral Directors, Caitlin Rose was the "beloved daughter of Colm and Stella and dear sister of Shéa, granddaughter of Mehall & Kate and Rosemary & Clement."

In a post on Facebook, St Pius X College said she "was a popular pupil who was always smiling."

Her form teachers described her as "a joy to teach due to her kind and fun-loving nature".

"She was an outgoing, bubbly and caring child, who will be greatly missed by fellow pupils and staff alike. Over the course of Year 8, Caitlin Rose earned numerous accolades for excellent effort and outstanding classwork, approaching every assignment with interest and enthusiasm.”

Police investigating the collision have appealed for information.

A spokesperson said there was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene.

It can be forwarded to police through the Major Incident Public Portal and will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision.