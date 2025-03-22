Mourners at the funeral of the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE have heard her remembered as a “guiding light” within her family and the community.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ald Adger – late of Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena – passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday, March 19 after a period of illness.

Rev Alistair Bates said the large number of people who gathered for her funeral service at Wellington Presbyterian Church on Saturday indicated the high level of respect in which Ald Adger was held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was a rare responsibility of a chaplain to bury someone in post and “humanly speaking” he would have preferred Ald Adger to have been able to continue on in her term as mayor, not simply for the community but for her husband and family.

Alderman Beth Adger MBE, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Valerie Watts, interim chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, described Ald Adger’s contribution to the borough as “immense” and she would be remembered as “a remarkable woman, exemplory leader, dedicated public servant and dear, dear friend to many”, adding she was “a woman of exceptional strength, huge compassion and unwavering commitment”.

The congregation heard how Ald Adger dedicated her life to public service. Elected as a DUP councillor for the Braid area in May 2014, she was re-elected in 2019 and in 2023. She twice served as deputy mayor from 2019-2020 and 2022-2023 and became mayor in June 2024, a position she held “with pride and honour”.

“Beth’s formal political career spanned more than two decades and, throughout that time, she was renowned for her tireless dedication to her constituents and as a member of the DUP, she strived to improve the lives of everyone in the community regardless of religion, creed, colour or race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alongside this, she was a passionate advocate for local businesses, community groups and many, many charitable causes.”

Alderman Beth Adger MBE, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Ms Watts outlined the many accolades and accomplishments Ald Adger achieved, saying she “led with grace, humility and compassion, in always putting others before herself”.

She stressed, however, that Ald Adger’s “first and greatest love” was for her family.

Outlining the years during which Ald Adger and her husband Tommy were foster parents, Ms Watts spoke of their “kindness, compassion and huge, huge generosity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel very proud and privileged that I got to know Ald Beth Adger, Mayor MBE, as a councillor but also as friend. Her passing leaves a void in our lives, however, I know her legacy will continue to inspire generations of public servants who seek to follow in her footsteps.

"Let us all keep Beth’s family, friends and colleagues in our thoughts and prayers. They have lost a devoted loved one and we too have lost a guiding light. Her energy and enthusiasm for the borough of Mid and East Antrim is something we all aspire to.”

Gordon Adger spoke fondly of his mother, “wee Beth McCurdy”, the eldest girl of a family of nine in Carnalbanagh, who attended Aughagash Primary School before moving on to “big school” in Ballymena and then meeting her future husband.

"Beth and Tommy, from the moment they met, were destined for a life neither of them could ever fathom,” he said, explaining how a year after they met, his mum took cancer and went to London as a “guinea-pig” for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Adger said his mum "pushed right back” against cancer, but was warned she may not be able to have children of her own.

In September 1972, Gordon was born but “perfect as I am, it still wasn’t just quite enough. Mum and dad started to look at how they could help other kids out, kids that needed the love that they had ready to give. That started out the journey into fostering – 48 children within 15 years – and more children of their own.”

He said there was always an “open door” policy at home, where everyone was welcome and help freely given.

Alongside being a busy mum, Ald Adger was involved in many organisations and charities before getting being elected to the council. Being appointed mayor was “the icing on the cake”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Bates described Ald Adger as having “one of the largest hearts for people” he was ever privileged to see.

"She made no distinctions, she had time for everyone, she was able to talk to anyone. There was a genuine interest in their lives and the challenges that they faced and regardless of your background, she would work tirelessly for your benefit.”

He said he tried to encourage her to be careful regarding her responsibilites following diagnosis of her illness.

"She knew that in her mind she would have to cut back but that was not Beth Adger. Beth Adger would fight for as a long as she could against a condition that was debilitating her almost on a weekly basis, but yet she still found enough strength three weeks before her death to go into the community to speak at an event close to her heart and then return back and attempt to recover. That was the nature of Beth Adger. She had a steely resolve, she had a passionate commitment, she had an optimism, she was an encourager and she will be missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Bates said Ald Adger had contentment and peace through her Christian faith.

“She had fought illness before and she was being asked to fight illness again. But this time perhaps, in her heart, she knew that she would be Called Home and she had already accepted that one day she would be laid to rest and was not frightened because she had found a Saviour who offered rest.”

A family notice describes Ald Adger as “much-loved wife of Tommy, loving mother of Gordon, Nicky, Lisa, Aaron, Brian, James, Rodney, Martin and Laura, a devoted grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister of Robert, Jane, Billy, Brian, David, Marie, Esther and the late Tom.”