Heartfelt tributes have been expressed following the passing of Rev Deacon Martin Barlow in Portadown on Friday, February 3.

Sympathies have been expressed following the death of Rev Deacon Martin Barlow.

He made history in 2013 when, along with four other married men, he was ordained as a Permanent Deacon for service in the Archdiocese of Armagh.

Trained as a graphic designer, Rev Deacon Martin was the “beloved husband of Ursula, dearly loved father of Shea and Oisin, devoted grandad to Fionnlagh and Zeph, dear son of Ann and the late Gerry and brother of Aideen, Fionnuala, Neil, Eilis and the late Grainne”,

His funeral will be on Monday (February 6) from his late residence at The Beeches at 11.00am to the Church of St John The Baptist Drumcree, where he will be received for Office of the Dead at 11.45am, followed by Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment will follow afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

One message posted on social media read: “Martin was a complete gentleman with the kindest soul was a pleasure to have him as a family friend and our wedding officiate.”