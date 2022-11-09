The Mayor of Craigavon Samuel Gardiner lays a wreath at Lurgan's War memorial ahead of the ceremony of granting the freedom of the borough to the RBL. PHOTO BY: NIALL MARSHALL

Mr Gardiner, who was married to Elizabeth, with two children Clive and Keith, had been involved in politics most of his adult life, having joined the Ulster Unionist Party and represented Lurgan when he first took office aged 23 years old.

A funeral service will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Waringstown on Friday November 11 at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

The house is strictly private but family and friends are welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Thursday between 7pm and 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Shankill Parish Church c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

A committed Unionist, Mr Gardiner served on Lurgan Borough Council, Craigavon Council and was elected also to the NI Forum as well as the NI Assembly.

He was a committed member of the Orange Order and was "deputy Sovereign Grand Master" of the Royal Black Institution

Mr Gardiner was a former High Sheriff for Armagh and was appointed as a Justice of the Peace.

He was also a former chairman of Glenavon F.C.

Born in 24 March 1940 Mr Gardiner serviced as a Ulster Unionist Party MLA for Upper Bann from 2003 to 2016.

Previously he had held the Mayoral office at Lurgan Borough Council in 1968 and on Craigavon Borough Council from 1982/3, 1988/9 and 2000/1.

Mr Gardiner was a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 2003 to 2016 serving the Upper Bann constituency at Stormont.

When Mr Gardiner was elected to the Assembly in 2003, he served on the Environmental, Leisure Services and Public Services Liaison Committees and was the UUP spokesperson on environment.

As the oldest Northern Ireland Assembly member, Gardiner also served as Father of the House, a role which includes presiding over the election of a new Speaker of the Assembly.

He was a former High Sheriff for County Armagh and was appointed as a justice of the peace.

His successor, Doug Beattie MC MLA said: “Sam was a very friendly and personable man who was held in high esteem by Council and Stormont colleagues across all parties and by the electorate. He was a man of conviction, a man of passion and a man of dedicated service. The Party will be the lesser for his passing.

"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to send my deepest condolences to Sam’s family and his many friends at this sad time.”

Ulster Unionist Cllr Jim Speers also paid tribute to Mr Gardiner who he said had ‘served the public for generations’.

"He was a committed Ulster Unionist and worked hard for those he represented. He was a straightforward and honourable man who spoke fairly and straight.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Sammy’s family, for whom this loss will be most acutely felt.

"I also extend my sympathies to Sammy’s colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party in Upper Bann. I believe he was a member of the UUP for over fifty years, and I know his colleagues in the UUP will be mourning his loss greatly.

"Sammy was a dedicated servant of the people, with decades in public office from Council through to the corridors of Stormont. He had a great heart for the Lurgan area in particular, and I know many people in the local community will be deeply saddened to hear of his passing.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd offered his condolences to the family and friends of the late Samuel Gardiner, a former Ulster Unionist MLA for Upper Bann.

Mr O'Dowd said: "I worked with Sammy both in Council and in the Assembly over many years and while we had a different view of the world I always found him to be very civil and personable. He worked hard on behalf of his constituents but his loss will be felt most by his family and friends to whom I offer my deepest sympathies at this sad time.”

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden said Mr Gardiner was well regarded in the local area and his contribution to the local community would be fondly remembered.

“I’d like to express the sympathies of the SDLP and myself to the family and friends of Samuel Gardiner and to everyone in the UUP who will be mourning his sad loss. He made a huge contribution to this area during his long spell on the old Craigavon Borough Council and as an MLA at Stormont for over a decade.

“Samuel was a well-known figure in this area for over 50 years and will be particularly fondly remembered in his hometown of Lurgan where he was involved in numerous community initiatives and Glenavon FC.”

Eóin Tenyson MLA said: “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Sammy’s family, friends, and Ulster Unionist Party colleagues at this difficult time.

