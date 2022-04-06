John Cochrane, who was one of the founding fathers of Craigavon City Football Club.

Mr Cochrane, who was also involved in the Mid Ulster Youth League, died on Sunday.

His funeral took place this morning (Wednesday) at St Anthony’s Church, Craigavon with burial afterward at St John’s Cemetery, Lylo.

He is mourned by his wife Michelle and children John, Chelsea and Catherine, his father John, his brothers and sisters and wider family circle.

In a statement on Monday Craigavon City Football Club said: “It’s with a very very heavy heart we write this post. Last night John Cochrane passed away. We as a club are completely heart broken.

“John just wasn’t a club man, he was the club and to not have him around is completely heart breaking.

“There is soo many kids, ladies and men John has helped over the years, too many to name.

“These days the word legend is thrown around way to often. I really think we can all agree John Cochrane was the definition of a legend.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this moment in time. Especially his Wife Michelle, son and club captain Jonny, his daughters Chelsea and Catherine, his Father John and all his brothers, sisters, Nieces and Nephews.

“The club will be shut over the next few days. No training and No matches as we mourn the loss of Our Legend. R.I.P John, you’ll never be forgotten.”

The Mid Ulster Youth League said on Monday: “Last night we received the devastating news on the passing of our Committee Member and very close friend John Cochrane.

“We now send our deepest sympathies to all the Cochrane family and all those connected with Craigavon City FC. RIP John” ⚪

Schools in Craigavon also paid tribute to John. Drumgor Primary School said it would like to offer their sincere condolences to his family.

“John was a great support, mentor and coach to our pupils past and present, and a good friend to our school.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Cochrane family and everyone connected with Craigavon City Football Club.”

St. Anthony’s Primary School, Craigavon said: “We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of John Cochrane, brother or our esteemed member of staff, Susan McCarroll.

“John was a coach to many of our pupils who are players of Craigavon City F.C and will be sorely missed by them all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cochrane family at this time.”

Lismore Comprehensive School said: “We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of John Cochrane. A great friend to our school and adored by our Craigavon City students. He will be sorely missed by all. Our prayers go out to all the Cochrane family and the Craigavon City FC Community.”

Annagh United Youth Academy said: “Everyone at Annagh Youth is saddened to hear of the passing of John Cochrane. Condolences to the Cochrane family and Craigavon City FC.”

Lurgan Town Football Club said on Monday: “This morning we wake to the very sad news on the passing of our friend John Cochrane. We send our deepest sympathies to all the Cochrane family and those connected with Craigavon City FC.”

Bourneview Mill FC said: “All at Bourneview Mill FC send their condolences to everyone at AFC Craigavon for the passing of their Mr Football, Mr Cochrane. Always respectful, always encouraging.”

Glenavon FC Academy said it was ‘deeply saddened at the news’. “John was the heartbeat of local club Craigavon City - a club man, a football man, a gentleman.

“Deepest sympathies to his wife and children, his wider family circle and his Craigavon City FC family.”

Lurgan Celtic FC said: “All at Lurgan Celtic extend sincerest condolences to the family of John Cochrane. A mainstay of football in Mid Ulster and Craigavon City, he will be sorely missed by all. Our prayers and deepest sympathies go to all the Cochrane family and Craigavon City FC at this testing time. May he rest in peace.”

Train 2B Smart said: “Train 2B Smart would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Cochrane family and all at Craigavon City Football Club⚪️ on the passing of John Cochrane. John’s enthusiasm for football and sport always shone bright. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cochrane family circle at this very difficult time.”

Éire Óg G.A.C. Craigavon Official Group said: “Éire Óg GAC is saddened to hear of the passing of John Cochrane, clubman and father of senior player John.

“John was the driving force behind Craigavon city football club and was a true Ógs man. John played underage and senior football for Éire Óg and was a member of the 1985 Junior Championship winning team.

“John has been a regular figure at senior football matches and helped to bring many children to play underage football at the club, for which we are very grateful.

“We send our sympathy to John’s wife Michele, his children John, Chelsea and Catherine and to the greater Cochrane family circle. We extend our Condolences to all Craigavon City Football Club

“A popular figure, who will be a great loss to the whole Craigavon community.”

Derryhirk United FC said “Everyone at Derryhirk United wants to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of John Cochrane and everyone associated with Craigavon City FC.

“Many of our own players and members had the pleasure of working with John and his passion for Craigavon City and local football was second to none. John was a mainstay in Mid-Ulster Football and will be sorely missed by all.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to John’s family and everyone at Craigavon City.”

