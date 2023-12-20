A cloak of sadness fell over Portadown on Wednesday as the funeral was held for Frank James McCaffery on his 19th birthday.

Tributes to young Frank James McCaffery who has died just days before his 18 birthday. Photo courtesy of Tir Na NOg GFC

A popular young man, Frank James, a pupil at St Patrick’s College in Armagh, died tragically on Sunday. He was just 18-years-old. His Requiem Mass was held at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Drumcree.

His death has caused a huge wave of grief in the Portadown and wider area. Tributes have been paid to the teenager who has been described as a talented footballer and a young man who ‘always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tír na nÓg GFC in Portadown led the tributes and said: “The committee, members, players and coaches of Tír na nÓg are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Frank James McCaffrey. We send our heartfelt condolences to Frank James’ mother Jean, father Francis, sisters Hayley and Rosa, cousins and players Joe, Tom and Sam and the entire family circle.

"Frank James, fondly referred to by his teammates as “Frank the Tank” was a formidable forward and a key player on our U14 double championship winning and U16.5 championship winning teams.

"Frank always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye and provided the craic on many an away day with his team. A laid back lad with a kind soul, who did his talking on the pitch. Frank James, we will remember you fondly. #ForeverYoung Mary, Queen of the Gael, Pray for him.”

St Marys Youth Club Portadown said: “The Management, Staff and members of St Mary's would like to express their sincere condolences to the family of past member Frank James McCaffrey. Frank was a long time member of St Mary's, first entering our club from p4 and stayed as a member throughout his teenage years. His charming smile and bubbly personality were always present. He will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Frank at this difficult time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lurgan Celtic FC said: “All at Lurgan Celtic are saddened to learn of the death of former youth player Frank James McCaffrey. We send our condolences to Frank’s family and friends. RIP.”

Clady Gfc said: “Condolences to the family and friends of Frank James McCaffrey. May Frank-James gentle soul rest in peace. Thinking of our fellow Gaels at Tír na nÓg GFC.”

One person said: “Heart breaking RIP Frank James. So talented on the pitch. Thinking of you all

One person said: “So sad so young. Thinking of all the family at this sad time.” Another said: “Such sad news. Sending love and strength to his mum, dad, sisters and all the family.”

And another person said: “Can’t get him out of my head. Heart broken for the whole family circle and friends. So so sad.”

Another person said: “Heart breaking to think another young boy gone to soon. Thinking of all his family and friends at this sad time. Prayers are with you all.”

And another said: “God bless their broken hearts. Thoughts and prayers with this family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thoughts from another person were: “Absolutely heart breaking. Thinking of his family and friends at this devastating time.”

Another person said: “Saddened by this news, a lovely lad. Rest in peace Frank James. Sincere condolences to all of Frank James’ friends & family.”