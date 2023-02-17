Shock and sadness has fallen over Maghery, Co Armagh after news of the sudden death of Aidan 'Ned' Robinson, one of the village’s most well known sons whose funeral takes place today.

Aidan 'Ned' Robinson from Maghery Co Armagh who died on February 13, 2023

Aidan Robinson, a father of six, died aged 61 at his home at Coney Island View – news of great sorrow to his family and large number of friends.

Ned, as he was known to most, was a familiar fixture in the village and regularly helped people in the area with odd jobs and messages.

Ned was a kind-hearted, family man who loved his football, particularly is beloved Maghery Sean MacDermotts and the Armagh team.

Highly regarded, he has been described as a ‘gentleman’ with ‘a heart of gold’ and who will be 'truly missed in Maghery’.

One tribute said: “A Maghery man you were Ned! You will be so sadly missed and never replaced!”

Another tribute described Ned as ‘the loveliest and most welcoming man. Maghery always felt like home when we saw Ned. We will all miss you a great deal.’

Quinn Bros Funeral Services said Mr Robinson died on February 13, 2023. His funeral is today leaving his home in Coney Island View, Maghery at 12.40 to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace for Requiem Mass at 1pm

He is the beloved father of Aideen, Michael, Sean, Niamh, Sinead and Ciaran and brother of Pauline, Damian, Celine, Briege and Fergal.