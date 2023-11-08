Hundreds are expected to attend the small Church of St Joseph’s in Madden, Co Armagh today to pay their respects to popular GAA man and father of three Patrick Grimley.

Tributes have been paid to Patrick Grimley from Madden village in Co Armagh who was killed following a four-vehicle road traffic collision on Gosford Road in Markethill at approximately 1.20am on Saturday morning.

Mr Grimley, who had been coming home from celebrating his 40th birthday in a minibus taxi, died tragically after a four vehicle crash at around 1.20am last Saturday morning. His wife Ciera remains critically ill in hospital as are a number of others who were badly injured in the collision.

And in a statement on Saturday, Madden Raparees club chairman Paddy Woods described Mr Grimley as a “brilliant family man and, along with his wife Ciera, could always be seen supporting his children at their various hobbies and activities.

“His love for our club was also well known and he will be terribly missed by all those who knew him, not just in Madden but further afield also,” he added.

"Patrick has been a major driving force for our club over his last 5 years as secretary – and in particular this year with our Club Draw. His dedication and commitment to make our club the best it could be, both on and off the field, knew no bounds.”

Mr Woods offered the club’s prayers and support to Mr Grimley’s family and also to those who had been injured.

Nine ambulance crews were sent to the scene on the Gosford Road, Markethill and the injured were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

His wife Ciera remains in hospital. Her sister said on Facebook: “Please can we all keep my sister Ciera Grimley in your thoughts and prayers tonight... she is still critically ill in ICU and we pray she pulls through and keeps fighting. A long road ahead.”

Oxford Sunnyside FC, based in Craigavon said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our coaches and their wider family circle who’s family members have been involved in the serious accident in Markethill early this morning.”

Mr Grimley's brother Niall plays senior football for Armagh.

Armagh GAA also paid tribute to Patrick Grimley, describing him as an ‘esteemed TV commentator’. "The wider GAA community is deeply shocked and saddened following the tragic and sudden death of Paddy," said Armagh GAA's chairman Paul McArdle. "This is absolutely devastating news for any family and I extend my sincere condolences to the Grimley family and the people of Madden, who I know are completely numbed by this tragedy.

"Paddy was true gael who worked tirelessly as Madden club secretary and an esteemed commentator on Armagh TV. We will continue to keep the family and those who were injured in our prayers during this difficult time."

Mr Grimley’s remains will leave his late residence 21a Kilcreevy Road Armagh BT60 3NA on Wednesday to arrive at St Joseph's Church Madden for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Grimley is the beloved husband of Ciera and devoted father to Tagdh, Mya and Cadhla. Also the loving son of Brian and Frances and cherished grandson of the late Pat (Grimley).“Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, children, parents, brothers Liam, Ciaran, Ryan and Niall, sister Megan, parents in law Eugene and Bridie, Granny Nellie (Grimley), Grandparents Kevin and Deirdre (Woods), brothers in law, sisters in law and the entire family circle and many friends and the wider GAA family.”